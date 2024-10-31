South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : South Indian Bank share are down by -1.68%, Nifty down by -0.56%

South Indian Bank Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, South Indian Bank shares are trading at price ₹24.51, -1.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹25.1 and a low of ₹24.44 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 23.59 10 24.24 20 24.08 50 24.79 100 25.73 300 27.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹24.92, ₹25.35, & ₹25.59, whereas it has key support levels at ₹24.25, ₹24.01, & ₹23.58.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for South Indian Bank was -30.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.81% .The current P/E of the stock is at 4.92 & P/B is at 0.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 38.72% with a target price of ₹34.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.75% MF holding, & 11.47% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.67% in june to 2.75% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 13.44% in june to 11.47% in the september quarter.