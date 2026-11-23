South Korea’s finance minister said the government’s latest market-stabilization measures should help restore investor confidence, even as the benchmark Kospi slumped another 5% on Monday following last week’s selloff.

“We have made clear the government’s commitment to stabilizing the market,” Finance Minister Lee Hyoung Il told reporters on Monday. “We expect this to help improve investor sentiment.”

Authorities announced plans Sunday to prepare a stock-market stabilization fund for potential deployment, alongside measures to ease restrictions on corporate share buybacks and intensify surveillance of illegal short selling. Lee said any decision to activate the fund would depend on market conditions.

Despite the measures, South Korea’s benchmark equity index fell as much as 5.5% on Monday, extending Friday’s 5.2% tumble. The selloff reflects growing investor concern over the sustainability of massive artificial intelligence infrastructure spending and the outlook for semiconductor demand.

Lee sought to reassure investors about the outlook for the chip sector, saying AI-driven investment in data centers was likely to keep expanding despite concerns over financing and regulatory risks. South Korea’s two major chipmakers have already secured substantial orders through long-term supply contracts, while their inventories continue to decline rapidly, he said.

The stabilization fund, financed by banks and other financial institutions, was last deployed during the 2008 global financial crisis. Authorities subsequently announced plans to revive the mechanism during periods of market turbulence, including a roughly 10.76 trillion won fund in 2020 as the Covid pandemic roiled financial markets. The planned fund was never activated since.

With assistance from Jaehyun Eom, Shinhye Kang and Seyoon Kim.

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