South Korea’s stock rescue fund could roughly double to 20 trillion won as the financial industry weighs increasing its commitments and prepares for talks with financial regulators, local media reported.

Five major financial groups are considering boosting their pledges to the stabilization fund to a maximum of 2 trillion won each, Yonhap News reported, citing unidentified industry sources. Together with commitments from other lenders, insurers and securities firms, that could nearly double the fund’s current 10.76 trillion won in pledged capital.

The fund has drawn renewed attention after sharp swings in Korean equities. Even in the ever-volatile world of stock markets, few benchmark indexes have soared and crashed within a single year to the extent the Kospi has in 2026. After surging as much as 116% through late June as the poster child of the global AI trade, South Korea’s chip-heavy benchmark has tumbled as that theme unraveled, paring its gain to just 17% for the year.

The rout, fueled by a record $154 billion exodus of foreign funds, has darkened the outlook for 2027. Beyond readying the stabilization fund for potential deployment, the government has announced measures to ease restrictions on corporate share buybacks and intensify surveillance of illegal short selling.

Financial industry representatives are gathering Sunday to discuss the fund, according to Yonhap. Discussions are expected to focus in part on whether firms that previously pledged money can make it available quickly enough, it said.

The fund was deployed in 1990, 2003 and 2008, while preparations announced during market turmoil in 2020 and 2022 did not lead to actual purchases. The current commitment represents about 0.3% of the Kospi’s market capitalization.

The reported Sunday gathering comes a day before the financial industry leaders are due to meet South Korean authorities. Monday’s meeting is expected to include the chairmen of the country’s five major financial holding companies, heads of industry associations and financial regulators, according to the Financial Services Commission.

The FSC said the gathering is to assess recent market conditions. The stabilization fund is not a main agenda item, and the meeting could be postponed depending on participants’ schedules, FSC spokesman Lee Dong Hoon said on Friday.

Citigroup estimates the rescue fund’s size could be expanded to as much as 40 trillion won. Kim Jin-Wook, the group’s Korea chief economist, said the fund may be utilized as early as December.

“A larger commitment and earlier timing could raise the efficacy of the signaling effects, in our view,” Kim said in the report published last week.

With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Winnie Hsu.

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