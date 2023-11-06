South Korea to reinstate stock short-selling ban until June 2024 to 'level playing field'
South Korea will re-instate ban on short-selling shares until June to promote a level playing field for investors.
South Korea will re-instate ban on short-selling shares until June to promote a ‘level playing field’ for retail and institutional investors, financial authorities said as reported by Reuters. In May 2021, the ban was lifted for trades involving the shares of companies with large market capitalisation included in the KOSPI200 and KOSDAQ150 share price indices.
