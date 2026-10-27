South Korean shares end over 3% higher on US rally, strong GDP

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed more than 3% higher on Tuesday, as chipmakers jumped on a rally in US AI stocks and robust domestic GDP data.

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** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 168.87 points, or 3.09%, at 5,638.34, after rising as much as 4.9% during the session.

** US stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising more than 2%, as Anthropic's IPO filing helped boost sentiment in AI-related stocks.

** South Korea's economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter as a global AI chip boom boosted exports and investments, advance central bank estimates showed.

** "Korea's GDP data came in higher than expected. Markets will resolve their worries (about the sustainability of AI investment) by checking actual figures as exports and corporate earnings continue to come in as a surprise," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 4.23%, while peer SK Hynix gained 5.18%.

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** Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.00%, while Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.87% and 1.33%, respectively.

** Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 2.41%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics fell 5.37%.

** Of the total 915 traded issues, 595 shares advanced, while 275 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 593.0 billion won ($447.33 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,323.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17% higher than its previous close at 1,326.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.11 point to 103.36.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 3.756%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.0 basis points to 4.035%.

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($1 = 1,325.6500 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonia Cheema)