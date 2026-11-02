South Korean shares turn higher on dip buying after strong exports

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares recovered early losses to turn higher on Monday, as strong exports fuelled dip-buying sentiment.

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** The benchmark KOSPI was up 19.49 points, or 0.34%, at 5,750.23 as of 0157 GMT, after falling nearly 2% earlier in the session.

** The index opened lower, tracking Wall Street's losses on worries about AI-related companies' massive spending on the nascent technology.

** "The stock market is again in over-sold territory, and fundamentals are solid with earnings forecasts improving," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** "October exports' surprise also boosts the possibility of additional upward revisions to earnings consensus," Han said.

** South Korea's exports nearly doubled in October, the sharpest jump in more than 50 years, as robust global demand for AI investment boosted shipments of the country's chips.

** South Korea's factory activity grew in October at the slowest pace in eight months on weaker output and demand, a survey showed.

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** South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed to make bold investments in artificial intelligence to boost the country's economic growth potential, in an address to parliament seeking approval of next year's budget spending plans.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.11%, while peer SK Hynix gained 0.92%.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.70%, while Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.53% and down 0.63%, respectively.

** Of the total 909 traded issues, 565 shares advanced, while 299 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 344.0 billion won ($257.98 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,337.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24% lower than its previous close at 1,334.3.

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** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 3.742%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 4.047%.

($1 = 1,333.4600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)