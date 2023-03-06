The fourth tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2022-23 opened for subscription today. The issue price has been fixed at ₹5,611 per gram of gold.

The SGB Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV will be open for subscription during 06–10 March, 2023.

The government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

"For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be ₹5,561 (Rupees Five thousand five hundred and sixty one only) per gram of gold," the central bank said.

The RBI issues the SGB on behalf of the government.

“The SGB was introduced in November 2015, with the key aim of making them an alternative to investing in physical gold. Importing gold to meet domestic demand puts pressure on the currency. SGB being paper gold has proven to be an effective alternative to physical gold. Investors can buy/invest in gold, without any hassles of storage or related cost. Liquidating is more effortless than physical gold as the process is online," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International.

Key feature of SGB

The key feature of SGB, Bhatt said, is the 2.5 per cent interest coupon payable semi-annually; the same is not available in physical gold.

Investment in SGB is directly linked to gold prices; gold prices have risen nearly 2 per cent YTD, 6.6 per cent in the past year, and more than doubled since SGB was introduced in 2015, Bhatt said.

Further, he said that gold prices are likely to face some pressure as central banks have indicated further rate hikes in the remainder of 2023. "However, an escalation in geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in the global economy will support gold prices on the upside," Bhatt added.

The bonds will be sold through banks Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges – National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

The tenor of the SGB will be for a period of eight years with an option of premature redemption after 5th year to be exercised on the date on which interest is payable.

Minimum permissible investment is 01 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription is 4 kilogram for individuals, 4 kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

The Know-your-customer (KYC) norms will be the same as that for purchase of physical gold.