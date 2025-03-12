Soaring gold prices put government in a pickle over upcoming bond payouts
SummaryThe run-up in gold prices means the union government faces a much higher liability on payouts in its sovereign gold bond scheme over the coming decade, potentially upending its budgets.
While equities have been sliding since late 2024, gold has been on a tear. The run-up in gold prices means the union government faces a much higher liability on payouts in its sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme, which was introduced in 2015 and raised funds in 67 tranches. SGBs have a tenure of eight years. They are issued and redeemed at the prevailing gold price and pay interest of 2.5-2.75% a year, which is taxed. But capital gains on redemption is tax-free.