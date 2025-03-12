Soaring gold prices put government in a pickle over upcoming bond payouts

Over a five-year period, Nifty 50 beat gold by over 1 percentage point in about half the months, while in 37% of the months, gold beat the Nifty 50 by over 1 percentage point. In the remaining 13% of the months, outperformance was within 1 percentage point on either side. Over an eight-year period, the number of months in which the Nifty 50 tops gold by over 1 percentage point increases even more (55% versus 36%). The superiority of equity is likely to increase further if we add returns from dividends or assume they are reinvested in the Nifty 50.