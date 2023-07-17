Sovereign gold bond sales hit record ₹4,600 cr in Jun3 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:32 AM IST
Last month’s purchases at ₹5,926 per gramme, the highest issue price since the inception of SGBs, imply an increase of almost 10% from the December 2022 series, which had an issue price of ₹5,409 per gramme
MUMBAI : Amid last month’s stock market breakout, Indians purchased the largest quantity of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) at 7.77 tonnes worth a whopping ₹4,604 crore in the first series of this fiscal year, underscoring the preference for an asset that acts as a hedge against inflation and a safe-haven asset at times of global uncertainty.
