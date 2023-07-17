Sovereign gold bond sales hit record 4,600 cr in Jun

The SGB scheme, run by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government, has seen an average subscription of 1.72 tonnes across 64 series in the seven years and seven months since its introduction as an alternative to physical gold in 2015. Last month’s purchases at ₹5,926 per gramme, the highest issue price since the inception of SGBs, imply an increase of almost 10% from the December 2022 series, which had an issue price of ₹5,409 per gramme. SGB prices exclude the 3% goods and services tax (GST) on gold.