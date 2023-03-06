Sovereign gold bond scheme subscription opens today. Should you subscribe?

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV will open for subscription today, 5 March. The gold bond scheme will remain open for subscription for five days from Monday. The issue price has been fixed at ₹5,611 per gram of gold. "The nominal value of the bond...works out to ₹5,611 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}