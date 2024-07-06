Sovereign funds flock to India with mega moneybags even as FIIs, PEs remain wary
Summary
- Sovereign funds, including Singapore’s GIC, the UAE's ADIA, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, are doubling down on India at a time when global private equity and venture funds are taking a measured approach to backing domestic companies.
MUMBAI : Mumbai: Some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore’s GIC Holdings Pte. Ltd, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Kuwait Investment Authority, have significantly increased their investments in Indian stocks and startups the past few years.