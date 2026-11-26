(Rewrites throughout with US trading, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE)

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - US soybean futures rebounded on Wednesday from overnight lows as soymeal futures rallied and as traders shrugged off concerns that trade tensions with China would disrupt a robust pace of US exports.

Corn firmed on short covering ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday market closure on Thursday after sinking to a five-month low the previous day, while wheat futures mixed amid demand headwinds from a strong dollar and improving US crop conditions.

Grain markets will be closed on Thursday before reopening on Friday for an abbreviated trading session.

Futures were mostly lower in overnight trading after US President Donald Trump's administration proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners including China.

But soybeans clawed back the losses as investors assessed that exports to China would not be severely impacted as the top soy importer was already on pace to meet its annual purchasing commitment, and as the two countries continue to work on resolving agricultural trade issues. Meanwhile, any crop shortfall in South America could spark additional US soy demand, analysts said.

The market also drew support from soaring soymeal futures as demand from the EU could rise due to new deforestation rules set take effect in late December.

"You've got meal on fire, the idea that our crush is going to be strong and that we're going to be exporting a lot of meal. China is going to buy the 25 million metric tons, come hell or high water, tariffs or no tariffs," said Ted Seifried, chief market strategist at Zaner Ag Hedge.

Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 13 cents to a one-month high of $12.47 a bushel at 12:15 pm CST (1815 GMT), while March corn gained 6 cents to $4.56-1/4 a bushel. CBOT March wheat was 1/4 cent higher at $5.89-1/2 a bushel after sinking earlier to the lowest point for a most-active contract since June 30.