SpaceX IPO Puts a Spotlight on How the Newly Wealthy Shop for Financial Advisors

Some wealth management firms, such as Mercer Advisors, say they are willing to provide discounts to prospective clients in certain circumstances. Jessica Caruso, executive managing partner of Mercer’s West Division, says her company has experience working with clients in the tech industry and with clients benefiting from an IPO. It’s worthwhile for Mercer, which has several offices in California, to win these relationships. “These are often young clients, people who will continue to build wealth,” Caruso says. “This is the start of their wealth journey.”