SpaceX IPO Puts a Spotlight on How the Newly Wealthy Shop for Financial Advisors

SpaceX’s forthcoming IPO will likely result in a lucrative windfall for numerous current and former SpaceX employees who own shares in the aerospace and artificial intelligence company. It will also mean a bonanza for financial advisors lucky enough to win business from these suddenly wealthy employees. Taken together, the IPO is shining a light on the complicated tasks—and costs—associated with hiring a financial advisor after receiving sudden wealth.
Shares of SpaceX are expected to start trading on Friday and firms say they are meeting with employees who possess equity in the company and want to know how to manage their wealth now that the shares will soon be publicly traded.
Peter Mallouk, founder and CEO of Creative Planning, says his wealth management company has been in contact with prospective clients. “SpaceX employees are facing financial planning, legal, tax and investment decisions, all of which intersect when dealing with the unwinding of—or working around—concentrated stock positions,” he says. He estimates nearly 100 SpaceX employees have reached out in the past few weeks.