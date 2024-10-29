Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indusind Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indusind Bank, Steel Strips Wheels, Delhivery, HLE Glascoat hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -168.2(-0.69%) points and Sensex was down by -376.4(-0.47%) points at 29 Oct 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 134.35(0.26%) points at 29 Oct 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Gillette India, Sharda Cropchem, Cartrade Tech, Piramal Pharma, Wockhardt hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.