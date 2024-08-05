Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tasty Bite Eatables & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tasty Bite Eatables, Kolte Patil Developers, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Landmark Cars

Published5 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tasty Bite Eatables, Kolte Patil Developers, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Landmark Cars hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -514.0(-2.08%) points and Sensex was down by -2067.65(-2.55%) points at 05 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -1103.8(-2.15%) points at 05 Aug 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Welspun Enterprises, TTK Prestige, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals, Suzlon Energy hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

292.05
12:02 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-10.9 (-3.6%)

Tata Steel

150.45
12:02 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-7.75 (-4.9%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

312.45
12:02 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-17.7 (-5.36%)

Tata Motors

1,034.50
12:02 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-62.4 (-5.69%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences

940.10
11:59 AM | 5 AUG 2024
60.3 (6.85%)

JSW Infrastructure

349.50
03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
11 (3.25%)

Tata Technologies

1,032.90
03:47 PM | 12 JUL 2024
18.25 (1.8%)

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

460.15
12:00 PM | 5 AUG 2024
8.1 (1.79%)
