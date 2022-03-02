MUMBAI : Padmaja Reddy, former managing director and founder of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, has accused private equity firm Kedaara Capital of violating the company’s Articles of Association (AoA) and undermining the rights of minority shareholders with its recent fundraise through preferential allotment with warrants.

Reddy has instead sought a rights issue that would allow her to participate in the planned capital infusion to retain her and her husband’s shareholding of 16.79% in the microfinance lender.

The Kedaara-controlled board had earlier this month approved the raising of ₹300 crore of capital from Kedaara and Valiant Capital Partners at ₹458.78 per share.

“The AoA mentions only about rights issue... That all investors should be given equal rights. There is no mention about preferential allotment," she said.

“Also Kedaara and Valiant are getting to invest at ₹430 per share, below its book value. What happens to other investors, including retail investors who invested at ₹860 per share three years ago? Kedaara had invested at ₹237 per share. Don’t these investors need a chance? They are looking to grab the company at the cost of other investors," Reddy alleged.

“I’m planning to write to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against this," she said.

In 2019, the Hyderabad-based microfinance company had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹856 per share and raised ₹1,200 crore. This included ₹400 crore of fresh issue and ₹800 crore of offer for sale by promoters and other investors.

Two years before the IPO, Kedaara Capital led a ₹854 crore investment through its special purpose vehicle Kanchenjunga and Kedaara AIF I at ₹237 per share. The investment was made following Spandana’s exit from corporate debt restructuring after it was hit by the microfinance crisis in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy also questioned the need to raise ₹300 crore of capital when the company had surplus liquidity of ₹1,500 crore and capital adequacy of 46.71% as of 31 December 2021. “The company has ₹2,700 crore capital. Its assets under management/portfolio outstanding is just ₹4,400 crore. Reserve Bank of India allows an non-banking financial company to leverage six times. Here the leverage is 1.5 times. Does the company need capital raise?" Reddy asked in a recent LinkedIn post.

In a December report, India Ratings had placed Spandana’s debt instruments on negative watch following Reddy’s fallout with the board. The rating agency affirmed that the currency rating of IND A reflects Spandana’s sufficient capital buffers, lower leverage and adequate liquidity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.