“Some of the challenges seen in debt mutual funds, including taxation and liquidity considerations, could also be relevant for debt-oriented SIFs. It is yet to be seen how those strategies will scale," said Suraj Nanda, fund manager-SIF, Tata Mutual Fund. “Debt SIFs will require time to mature, as the necessary hedging tools for this segment are still developing and may take years to evolve," ITI’s Bagwe said. He also added that there are challenges in distribution and investor education, noting that fund managers face challenges in convincing distributors and investors of SIFs’ value and importance.