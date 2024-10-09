SpiceJet stock up 6% as airline settles $132 million dispute with Babcock & Brown

SpiceJet share price jumped by 6% on Wednesday after the budget carrier amicably settled a USD 132-million dispute with aircraft leasing firm Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management (BBAM), pushing the airline's stock up 6 per cent.

Livemint
Published9 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
SpiceJet stock jumped by 6% on Wednesday after the airline settled dispute with with Babcock & Brown
SpiceJet stock jumped by 6% on Wednesday after the airline settled dispute with with Babcock & Brown

SpiceJet stock price surged 6% in Wednesday's trade after the budget carrier announced an amicable settlement of a $132 million ( 1,108 crore) deal with Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management (BBAM).

The dispute, valued at $131.85 million ( 1,107 crore), included SpiceJet and three lessors under BBAM's management: Horizon Aviation 1 Ltd, Horizon II Aviation 3 Ltd, and Horizon III Aviation 2 Ltd. SpiceJet said in a statement on Wednesday that the long-drawn issue was settled for $22.5 million. 

The recent announcement helped the budget carrier extend its gains on the stock market. SpiceJet stock traded 6.21% higher at 66.70 per share at 12:15 pm on BSE on Wednesday, 9 October.

The dispute settlement comes nearly a month after the company raised 3,000 crore through a QIP last month. According to the company's press release, the settlement would help the company improve its financial stability and operational efficiency.

Nearly two weeks ago, the airline resolved a $16.7 million dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC) on September 24. The move will likely boost investor confidence as the company strives to resolve financial matters and ensure a stronger financial foundation for the airline’s future.

“This landmark settlement with BBAM allows us to significantly reduce our liabilities and reinforces our efforts to emerge as a more robust airline. Together with the funds raised through our QIP, we are well-positioned to focus on growth, ungrounding our fleet, and expanding our services,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet. 

 

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
