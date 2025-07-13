Stablecoins are on the rise. Bond investors should pay attention.

If we put cash holdings aside, the equation is simple: For every $1 in stablecoin issued, companies must snap up $1 in Treasuries. And plenty of stablecoin will be headed out the door soon. The global supply has the potential to reach $4 trillion by 2035, according to forecasts from Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani, up from roughly $225 billion today. (Other, shorter-term projections have been all over the map.)