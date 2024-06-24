Stanley Lifestyles IPO gets strong response on second day. Here are 10 key things to know from RHP before investing
Stanley Lifestyles IPO includes funding of ₹161.10 crore, subscription status of 4.18 times on the second day, and plans to open new stores and invest in equipment.
Stanley Lifestyles Limited, a fully integrated luxury manufacturer, launched its initial public offering on Friday, June 21, and it will end on Tuesday, June 25. The price range for the Stanley Lifestyles IPO is ₹351 to ₹369 for each equity share, with a face value of ₹2. The business received around ₹161.10 crore in funding from major investors. There is a minimum bid requirement of 40 equity shares, and bids can be submitted for multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter. On the second day of bidding Stanley Lifestyles IPO subscription status is 4.18 times, at 15:18 IST, as per BSE data.
