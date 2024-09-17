State Bank Of India share are down by -0.25%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 786 and closed at ₹ 783.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 787.5 and a low of ₹ 780.65 during the day.

At 17 Sep 11:04 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹783.5, -0.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83040.3, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹787.5 and a low of ₹780.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 782.76 10 797.84 20 806.50 50 831.88 100 824.75 300 753.60

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was -39.73% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.33 & P/B is at 1.60.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.