Next Story
Business News/ Markets / State Bank Of India share are down by -0.25%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 786 and closed at 783.5. The stock reached a high of 787.5 and a low of 780.65 during the day.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:04 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 783.5, -0.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83040.3, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 787.5 and a low of 780.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5782.76
10797.84
20806.50
50831.88
100824.75
300753.60

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was -39.73% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.33 & P/B is at 1.60.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.

State Bank Of India share price down -0.25% today to trade at 783.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HDFC Bank are falling today, but its peers ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.06% each respectively.

