State Bank Of India share are down by -0.26%, Nifty up by 0.13%

At 16 Sep 11:15 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹788.5, -0.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82985.02, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹795.3 and a low of ₹787.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 782.76 10 797.84 20 806.50 50 831.88 100 824.75 300 752.64

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was -33.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.40 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.