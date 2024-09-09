State Bank Of India share are down by -0.35%, Nifty up by 0.15%

At 09 Sep 11:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹779.9, -0.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81339.32, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹786.65 and a low of ₹773.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 812.91 10 813.41 20 813.06 50 837.74 100 824.04 300 748.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹804.9, ₹826.85, & ₹840.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹769.0, ₹755.05, & ₹733.1.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was 70.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.29 & P/B is at 1.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.03% with a target price of ₹928.3.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in june quarter.