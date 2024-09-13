State Bank Of India share are up by 0.03%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 790.85 and closed at 788.30. The stock reached a high of 792 and a low of 784.85 during the session.

Published13 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:17 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 788.3, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82931.81, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 792 and a low of 784.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5787.28
10802.36
20807.58
50833.68
100824.42
300751.31

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was -32.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.36 & P/B is at 1.60.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.

State Bank Of India share price up 0.03% today to trade at 788.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.04% each respectively.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
