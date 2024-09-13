State Bank Of India share are up by 0.03%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 790.85 and closed at ₹ 788.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 792 and a low of ₹ 784.85 during the session.

At 13 Sep 11:17 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹788.3, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82931.81, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹792 and a low of ₹784.85 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 787.28 10 802.36 20 807.58 50 833.68 100 824.42 300 751.31

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was -32.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.36 & P/B is at 1.60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}