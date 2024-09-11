State Bank Of India share are up by 0.24%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 781.65 and closed at 784.45. The stock reached a high of 788 and a low of 776.30 during the day.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:02 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 784.45, 0.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82001.66, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of 788 and a low of 776.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5805.35
10810.31
20811.90
50836.52
100824.24
300749.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 788.17, 794.13, & 799.47, whereas it has key support levels at 776.87, 771.53, & 765.57.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was 5.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.29 & P/B is at 1.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.59% with a target price of 930.25.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in june quarter.

State Bank Of India share price up 0.24% today to trade at 784.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.1% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsState Bank Of India share are up by 0.24%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.30
11:04 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-7.35 (-2.49%)

Tata Motors

980.65
11:04 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-54.8 (-5.29%)

Tata Steel

149.50
11:04 AM | 11 SEP 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

289.40
11:04 AM | 11 SEP 2024
3.6 (1.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

PNB Housing Finance

1,129.00
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
79.7 (7.6%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,638.00
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
155.6 (6.27%)

Suzlon Energy

81.95
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
3.9 (5%)

JM Financial

130.45
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
5.5 (4.4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,820.00-1,540.00
    Chennai
    71,820.00-1,490.00
    Delhi
    73,920.00460.00
    Kolkata
    73,070.00-240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue