State Bank Of India share are up by 0.24%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹ 781.65 and closed at ₹ 784.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 788 and a low of ₹ 776.30 during the day.

At 11 Sep 11:02 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹784.45, 0.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82001.66, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹788 and a low of ₹776.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 805.35 10 810.31 20 811.90 50 836.52 100 824.24 300 749.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹788.17, ₹794.13, & ₹799.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹776.87, ₹771.53, & ₹765.57.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was 5.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.29 & P/B is at 1.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.59% with a target price of ₹930.25.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in june quarter.