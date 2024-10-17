State Bank Of India share are up by 0.89%, Nifty down by -0.57%

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 806.05 and closed at 813. The stock reached a high of 815.5 and maintained a low of 806.05, indicating a stable trading range with a slight upward movement throughout the day.

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:10 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 813, 0.89% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81127.49, down by -0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 815.5 and a low of 806.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5800.76
10794.36
20793.58
50803.51
100824.18
300774.00

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was 7.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.59 & P/B is at 1.64.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in to 10.70% in the quarter.

State Bank Of India share price has gained 0.89% today, currently at 813, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.57% & -0.46% each respectively.

