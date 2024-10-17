State Bank Of India share are up by 0.89%, Nifty down by -0.57%

Sbi Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|800.76
|10
|794.36
|20
|793.58
|50
|803.51
|100
|824.18
|300
|774.00
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was 7.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in to 10.70% in the quarter.
State Bank Of India share price has gained 0.89% today, currently at ₹813, while its peers such as
