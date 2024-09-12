State Bank Of India share are up by 0.99%, Nifty up by 0.39%

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 775 and closed at ₹ 775.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 779.5 and a low of ₹ 772.9 during the day. This indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price, with a close above the opening price.

At 12 Sep 11:06 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹775.9, 0.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81755.24, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹779.5 and a low of ₹772.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 796.92 10 807.04 20 809.81 50 835.29 100 824.38 300 750.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹782.47, ₹796.53, & ₹805.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹759.87, ₹751.33, & ₹737.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was -31.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.11 & P/B is at 1.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.89% with a target price of ₹930.25.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.