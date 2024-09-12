Hello User
Business News/ Markets / State Bank Of India share are up by 0.99%, Nifty up by 0.39%

State Bank Of India share are up by 0.99%, Nifty up by 0.39%

Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 775 and closed at 775.9. The stock reached a high of 779.5 and a low of 772.9 during the day. This indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price, with a close above the opening price.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

At 12 Sep 11:06 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 775.9, 0.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81755.24, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 779.5 and a low of 772.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5796.92
10807.04
20809.81
50835.29
100824.38
300750.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 782.47, 796.53, & 805.07, whereas it has key support levels at 759.87, 751.33, & 737.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was -31.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.11 & P/B is at 1.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.89% with a target price of 930.25.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.

State Bank Of India share price up 0.99% today to trade at 775.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank are falling today, but its peers HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.39% & 0.28% each respectively.

