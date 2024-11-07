Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Steel Authority Of India share price are up by 1.09%, Nifty down by -1.13%

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:04 today, Steel Authority Of India shares are trading at price ₹125.2, 1.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79648.75, down by -0.91%. The stock has hit a high of ₹126.85 and a low of ₹123.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 115.83 10 116.27 20 123.33 50 129.21 100 136.98 300 138.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹126.03, ₹128.47, & ₹132.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹119.33, ₹115.07, & ₹112.63.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Steel Authority Of India was 149.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 5.48% & ROA of 2.26% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 17.44 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.35% with a target price of ₹116.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.07% MF holding, & 2.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.15% in june to 10.07% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.01% in june to 2.82% in the september quarter.