Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Steel Authority Of India share price are down by -0.97%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 118.1 and closed at 117.2. The stock reached a high of 119.2 and a low of 115.7 during the day.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Steel Authority Of IndiaShare Price Today on 11-11-2024
Steel Authority Of IndiaShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Steel Authority Of India shares are trading at price 117.2, -0.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79969.56, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 119.2 and a low of 115.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5119.59
10117.79
20121.24
50128.05
100135.74
300138.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 120.93, 123.87, & 126.83, whereas it has key support levels at 115.03, 112.07, & 109.13.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Steel Authority Of India was -9.95% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 5.48% & ROA of 2.26% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.34 & P/B is at 0.85.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.88% with a target price of 115.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.07% MF holding, & 2.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.15% in june to 10.07% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.01% in june to 2.82% in the september quarter.

Steel Authority Of India share price down -0.97% today to trade at 117.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Stainless, Shyam Metalics & Energy are falling today, but its peers Lloyds Metals & Energy, APL Apollo Tubes are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.72% & 0.61% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsSteel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Steel Authority Of India share price are down by -0.97%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

822.60
12:38 PM | 11 NOV 2024
16.9 (2.1%)

Tata Steel share price

145.50
12:38 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-2.05 (-1.39%)

Ashok Leyland share price

226.60
12:37 PM | 11 NOV 2024
4.6 (2.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.10
12:37 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-0.3 (-0.21%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Wipro share price

577.75
12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
8.9 (1.56%)

Federal Bank share price

207.55
12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
0.8 (0.39%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

730.60
12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-2.45 (-0.33%)

Page Industries share price

47,602.30
12:21 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-385.5 (-0.8%)
More from 52 Week High

Asian Paints share price

2,548.00
12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-221.25 (-7.99%)

Aarti Industries share price

436.85
12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-37.9 (-7.98%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,900.70
12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-155.1 (-7.54%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,942.40
12:16 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-120.25 (-5.83%)
More from Top Losers

Power Finance Corp share price

484.00
12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
34.55 (7.69%)

Swan Energy share price

557.75
12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
36.4 (6.98%)

Biocon share price

341.55
12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
20.3 (6.32%)

Endurance Technologies share price

2,531.30
12:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
106 (4.37%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.00-600.00
    Chennai
    78,781.00-600.00
    Delhi
    78,933.00-600.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.00-600.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.