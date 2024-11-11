Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Steel Authority Of India share price are down by -0.97%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹ 118.1 and closed at ₹ 117.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 119.2 and a low of ₹ 115.7 during the day.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Steel Authority Of India shares are trading at price ₹117.2, -0.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79969.56, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹119.2 and a low of ₹115.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 119.59 10 117.79 20 121.24 50 128.05 100 135.74 300 138.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹120.93, ₹123.87, & ₹126.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹115.03, ₹112.07, & ₹109.13.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Steel Authority Of India was -9.95% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 5.48% & ROA of 2.26% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.34 & P/B is at 0.85.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.88% with a target price of ₹115.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.07% MF holding, & 2.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.15% in june to 10.07% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.01% in june to 2.82% in the september quarter.