Business News/ Markets / Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Steel Authority Of India share price are down by -1.84%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 113.5 and closed at 112.05. The stock reached a high of 114.5 and a low of 111 during the day.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:10 today, Steel Authority Of India shares are trading at price 112.05, -1.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78214.25, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 114.5 and a low of 111 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5119.59
10117.79
20121.24
50128.05
100135.74
300138.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 116.53, 118.77, & 120.18, whereas it has key support levels at 112.88, 111.47, & 109.23.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 5.48% & ROA of 2.26% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 18.67 & P/B is at 0.82.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.83% with a target price of 110.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.07% MF holding, & 2.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.15% in june to 10.07% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.01% in june to 2.82% in the september quarter.

Steel Authority Of India share price down -1.84% today to trade at 112.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Lloyds Metals & Energy, APL Apollo Tubes, Shyam Metalics & Energy are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.59% each respectively.

