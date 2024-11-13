Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Steel Authority Of India share price are down by -1.84%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹ 113.5 and closed at ₹ 112.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 114.5 and a low of ₹ 111 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 119.59 10 117.79 20 121.24 50 128.05 100 135.74 300 138.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹116.53, ₹118.77, & ₹120.18, whereas it has key support levels at ₹112.88, ₹111.47, & ₹109.23.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 5.48% & ROA of 2.26% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 18.67 & P/B is at 0.82.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.83% with a target price of ₹110.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.07% MF holding, & 2.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.01% in june to 2.82% in the september quarter.