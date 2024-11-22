Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Steel Authority Of India share price are up by 1.76%, Nifty up by 1.23%

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 110.6 and closed at 112.6. The stock reached a high of 112.6 and a low of 110.45 during the trading session. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with a closing price higher than the opening price.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:41 today, Steel Authority Of India shares are trading at price 112.55, 1.76% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78188.04, up by 1.34%. The stock has hit a high of 112.6 and a low of 110.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5112.38
10116.18
20116.23
50125.81
100133.52
300139.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 112.35, 114.0, & 115.8, whereas it has key support levels at 108.9, 107.1, & 105.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Steel Authority Of India was -54.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 5.48% & ROA of 2.26% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 18.09 & P/B is at 0.79.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.38% with a target price of 111.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.92% MF holding, & 2.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.37% in june to 5.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.01% in june to 2.82% in the september quarter.

Steel Authority Of India share price up 1.76% today to trade at 112.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Lloyds Metals & Energy, APL Apollo Tubes are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless, Shyam Metalics & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.23% & 1.34% each respectively.

