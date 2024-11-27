Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Steel Authority Of India share price are down by -0.22%, Nifty up by 0%

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 115.95 and closed slightly lower at 115.70. The stock reached a high of 115.95 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was 114.55. Overall, the stock experienced a modest decline from its opening price.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:17 today, Steel Authority Of India shares are trading at price 115.7, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80018.69, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 115.95 and a low of 114.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5111.87
10114.28
20115.38
50125.13
100132.83
300138.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 116.85, 117.9, & 119.4, whereas it has key support levels at 114.3, 112.8, & 111.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Steel Authority Of India was 16.09% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 5.48% & ROA of 2.26% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 18.95 & P/B is at 0.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.06% with a target price of 111.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.92% MF holding, & 2.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.37% in june to 5.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.01% in june to 2.82% in the september quarter.

Steel Authority Of India share price down -0.22% today to trade at 115.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Stainless, APL Apollo Tubes are falling today, but its peers Lloyds Metals & Energy, Shyam Metalics & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.02% each respectively.

