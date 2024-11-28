Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Steel Authority Of India share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Steel Authority Of India share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 116.35 and closed slightly lower at 116.30. The stock reached a high of 117.35 during the day and a low of 115.85, indicating some volatility within that trading session. Overall, the price movement reflected a minor decline from the opening to the closing price.

Steel Authority Of IndiaShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:17 today, Steel Authority Of India shares are trading at price 116.3, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79480.91, down by -0.94%. The stock has hit a high of 117.35 and a low of 115.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5112.31
10113.35
20115.23
50124.87
100132.49
300138.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 117.32, 118.48, & 119.87, whereas it has key support levels at 114.77, 113.38, & 112.22.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Steel Authority Of India was -26.17% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 5.48% & ROA of 2.26% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.02 & P/B is at 0.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.56% with a target price of 111.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.92% MF holding, & 2.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.37% in june to 5.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.01% in june to 2.82% in the september quarter.

Steel Authority Of India share price up 0% today to trade at 116.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as APL Apollo Tubes, Shyam Metalics & Energy are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.59% & -0.94% each respectively.

