Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Steel Authority Of India share price are up by 0.39%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 116.35 and closed at 116.75. The stock reached a high of 117.3 and a low of 115.8 during the session, indicating a slight upward movement in price by the end of the day.

Published29 Nov 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Steel Authority Of IndiaShare Price Today on 29-11-2024
Steel Authority Of IndiaShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:27 today, Steel Authority Of India shares are trading at price 116.75, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79831.38, up by 1%. The stock has hit a high of 117.3 and a low of 115.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5112.94
10113.12
20115.45
50124.58
100132.18
300138.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 117.67, 118.53, & 119.72, whereas it has key support levels at 115.62, 114.43, & 113.57.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Steel Authority Of India was -34.87% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 5.48% & ROA of 2.26% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.02 & P/B is at 0.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.93% with a target price of 111.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.92% MF holding, & 2.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.37% in june to 5.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 3.01% in june to 2.82% in the september quarter.

Steel Authority Of India share price up 0.39% today to trade at 116.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Lloyds Metals & Energy, APL Apollo Tubes, Shyam Metalics & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.84% & 1% each respectively.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:27 AM IST
