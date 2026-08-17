Geopolitical tensions in West Asia are prompting countries to look for safer ways to move oil and gas from the energy-rich region, bringing focus on new and expanded pipelines to bypass vulnerable maritime routes. This is opening up opportunities for India's steel pipe makers, with Welspun Corp, Jindal Saw, Man Industries and Ratnamani Metals ramping up presence in the region to tap the global demand for steel pipes and tubes used in oil and gas transportation, water infrastructure and city gas distribution.
India's steel pipe makers tap West Asia as all eyes on energy transport
SummaryGeopolitical tensions are pushing West Asian countries to invest in new pipelines and safer overland energy routes, opening up a growth opportunity for Indian pipe makers. Welspun Corp, Jindal Saw, Man Industries and Ratnamani Metals are expanding in the region to tap this demand.
Geopolitical tensions in West Asia are prompting countries to look for safer ways to move oil and gas from the energy-rich region, bringing focus on new and expanded pipelines to bypass vulnerable maritime routes. This is opening up opportunities for India's steel pipe makers, with Welspun Corp, Jindal Saw, Man Industries and Ratnamani Metals ramping up presence in the region to tap the global demand for steel pipes and tubes used in oil and gas transportation, water infrastructure and city gas distribution.
About the Author
Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.
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