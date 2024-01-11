Markets
Steering through 2024 won't be easy for Maruti
SummaryMaruti estimates the personal vehicles industry to see muted single-digit growth in 2024 as the pent-up demand seen after the pandemic has been met
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is walking the talk. It is making steady progress towards achieving its target production capacity of 4 million units per annum by FY2031.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more