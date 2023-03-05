Stock funds fell 2.3% in February
- February wasn’t kind to stocks, but fund investors are still sitting on strong gains on average for the year to date.
February wasn’t a Valentine to the market.
February wasn’t a Valentine to the market.
After a roaring January start to the year, February didn’t show nearly as much love to stocks. Still, fund investors are sitting on strong gains on average for the year to date.
After a roaring January start to the year, February didn’t show nearly as much love to stocks. Still, fund investors are sitting on strong gains on average for the year to date.
The average U.S.-stock fund fell 2.3% in February, to trim the year-to-date gain to 5.3%, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.
Stronger-than-expected economic releases in February helped to deflate investors who had just started to smile after January’s rally. The strong reports meant, in some analysts’ view, that the Fed has more work to do.
Core inflation in January remained a problem, “all but ensuring the Fed will continue on its rate-hiking campaign for a lot longer than markets anticipated just a few weeks ago," says Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial in Charlotte, N.C.
International-stock funds declined 3% on average in February, to trim the year-to-date gain to 5.4%.
Among sectors, funds focused on growth stocks continue to show good performances so far this year, even with February’s pullback. Growth stocks—companies that are expected to deliver faster-than-average profit growth—were hammered in the 2022 market downturn. (Instead, beaten-down “value" stocks had the upper hand last year.)
Lipper’s large-cap growth funds category was up 6.5% for the year to date through February; midcap growth was up 6.9% and small-cap growth was up 8.1%. Still, with the risk of higher interest rates, many analysts caution that growth stocks, and the funds that invest in them, won’t necessarily continue their run.
Bond investors were disappointed in the strong economic numbers that came out in late February. Funds focused on investment-grade debt (the most common type of fixed-income fund) declined 2.4% on average in February, to trim the year-to-date gain to 0.8%.
Mr. Power is a Wall Street Journal features editor in South Brunswick, N.J. Email him at william.power@wsj.com.