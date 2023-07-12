Stock like Patel Engineering, Ashoka Metcast, Sanghvi Mover will be in focus

Stock like Patel Engineering, Ashoka Metcast, Sanghvi Mover will be in focus1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Domestic benchmark stock market falls due to concerns over IT sector, but optimism remains over anticipated fall in US inflation. IT stocks decline, while PSU banks, pharmaceuticals, and real estate stocks rise. Small-Cap stocks in focus include Ashoka Metcast, Sanghvi Movers, and Patel Engineering.
After two days of advances, the domestic benckmark stock market experienced a slight fall on Wednesday. Concerns over reduced results in the IT sector affected sentiment, but there was some optimism due to an anticipated fall in US inflation. IT stocks fell, but PSU banks, pharmaceuticals, and real estate stocks rose.
