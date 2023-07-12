Stock like Patel Engineering, Ashoka Metcast, Sanghvi Mover will be in focus

Sanghvi Movers: The company has received work orders totaling ₹150 crore from eminent Independent Power Producers (IPP) in the renewable energy sector for providing crane rental services as well as allied services such as WTG surface logistics, inter-carting, installation and pre-commissioning of WTGs, wind farm development, and storage yard. Crane services account for almost half of the total contract value, with the remainder accounting for the aforementioned operations under wind EPC services.