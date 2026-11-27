Domestic equities snapped a four-week winning streak as investors booked profits following a sharp month-long rally. The Nifty 50 and Sensex declined 0.7-0.8% during the week, despite foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying nearly ₹31,500 crore worth of Indian equities, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd.
Both indices fell nearly 1.2% on Friday, with the Nifty closing at 25,607.20 and the Sensex at 83,339.26, making India the worst-performing major equity market of the week.