Domestic equities snapped a four-week winning streak as investors booked profits following a sharp month-long rally. The Nifty 50 and Sensex declined 0.7-0.8% during the week, despite foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying nearly ₹31,500 crore worth of Indian equities, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd.
Domestic equities snapped a four-week winning streak as investors booked profits following a sharp month-long rally. The Nifty 50 and Sensex declined 0.7-0.8% during the week, despite foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying nearly ₹31,500 crore worth of Indian equities, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd.
Both indices fell nearly 1.2% on Friday, with the Nifty closing at 25,607.20 and the Sensex at 83,339.26, making India the worst-performing major equity market of the week.
Both indices fell nearly 1.2% on Friday, with the Nifty closing at 25,607.20 and the Sensex at 83,339.26, making India the worst-performing major equity market of the week.
The decline does not necessarily signal a reversal in the broader market trend, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ wealth management arm.
Some cooling was inevitable after a nearly 13% rally this month, particularly with valuations remaining elevated in parts of the broader market, he said. Improving market breadth, ample domestic liquidity and strong foreign inflows, however, suggest investor confidence remains intact, added Khemka.
Technology leads, metals lag
Information technology stocks led sectoral gains, with the BSE IT index rising around 4%, followed by realty stocks, which gained 2%.
The IT rally coincided with a recovery in global technology stocks, particularly those exposed to the semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) supply chains.
Khemka attributed the rebound to value buying following the recent correction in AI-linked stocks. While demand for computing infrastructure, semiconductors, data centres and cloud services remains strong, making it a long-term opportunity, but investors are increasingly looking for evidence that AI investments can translate into sustainable earnings and returns, he said.
Vijay Kuppa, CEO of InCred Money, said the AI investment cycle still has considerable room to grow. However, the focus is shifting from building infrastructure to wider enterprise adoption and demonstrating measurable gains in revenue, margins and returns on capital.
Metals were the biggest sectoral laggards, declining nearly 4%. Telecommunications stocks also fell around 4%, while banking stocks lost 2%.
Kuppa attributed the weakness in metals to a stronger dollar, expectations of higher interest rates and concerns over Chinese demand. Uncertainty over the pace of AI infrastructure spending also weighed on sentiment, he said.
Global markets recover
Global equities fared considerably better, led by Taiwan’s Taiex, which surged nearly 10%. Brazil’s Ibovespa gained 6%, while the S&P 500 and Japan’s Nikkei advanced around 4% each.
The gains in Taiwan, Japan and the US reflected renewed interest in technology stocks and the AI trade. Kuppa attributed the recovery to bargain hunting following the recent sell-off and confidence in the sector’s long-term prospects.
India’s underperformance, despite strong foreign inflows, raises questions about whether global investors are making tactical allocations or building longer-term exposure to Indian equities.
GDP, FPI watch
Investors will now turn to India’s September-quarter GDP data for cues on the economy's momentum. This will also weigh on foreign investor sentiment.
A Mint poll of 14 economists expects GDP growth to moderate to 7.6% in the September quarter from 7.8% in the preceding three months. A deficient monsoon, uneven rural demand and persistent external headwinds may have weighed on growth, economists said.
Khemka expects India’s economy to expand around 7.5% in FY27, supported by domestic consumption, government capital expenditure and improving private-sector activity. A stronger-than-expected GDP could reinforce India’s growth premium, but a sustained recovery in corporate earnings and profitability will be necessary to drive further market re-rating, he said.
FPIs have bought ₹1.45 trillion worth of Indian equities so far in November, providing substantial support to the market. However, Kuppa said much of the improvement in India’s growth outlook has already been priced into the month’s rally.
He expects equities to consolidate around current levels in the near term, with markets remaining vulnerable to volatility. A sustained deterioration in corporate earnings, a reversal in foreign inflows or a sharp rise in crude oil prices could deepen the correction, he cautioned.