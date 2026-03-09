As crude spikes and markets slide, here are six burning questions on investors' minds

Bharti of CapitalXB, said he expects a deeper derating of 15-25% as earnings downgrades begin to surface from the April quarter onwards. “The current 3-5% correction only factors in about ₹2,000 crore of aggregate impact from higher oil prices, while the real hit could be closer to ₹8,000–10,000 crore,” he said. Investors may need to wait for nearly 20% drawdowns before considering normalisation opportunities in these sectors, he added.