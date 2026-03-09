Indian equities endured a punishing, volatile start to the week. While the Sensex initially plummeted more than 2,400 points and Nifty 50 broke below the 23,800 support level on Monday, a late tug-of-war saw the Nifty fight back to reclaim the psychologically important 24,000 mark.
As crude spikes and markets slide, here are six burning questions on investors' minds
SummaryMonday's bruising session has left investors nursing their wounds and scratching their heads. We address six of the biggest questions on their minds.
