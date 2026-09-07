Stock Market Holiday: Is the US stock market closed today for Labour Day 2026?

Wall Street is taking a one-day break on Monday, September 7, as the United States observes Labor Day, giving investors a shortened trading week but a busy economic calendar to navigate once markets reopen. All benchmark indices - New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), S&P 500, and Nasdaq will remain closed for the holiday, while U.S. bond markets will also be shut.

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Regular trading across U.S. stock markets will resume on Tuesday, September 8, following the three-day holiday weekend.

The holiday means there will be no regular U.S. cash-equity trading session on Monday. However, investors will continue to track developments in global markets and movements in futures.

U.S. stock futures remained relatively muted even as Asian markets advanced, while rising oil prices and continuing geopolitical tensions remained key risks for investors. U.S. equities ended the previous week lower after a stronger-than-expected August jobs report raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could maintain tighter monetary policy for longer. According to Reuters, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.51% on Friday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.38% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.29%.

Strong jobs data puts Fed in focus The latest employment data has become a major factor in shaping expectations around the Federal Reserve's next policy move. The U.S. economy added 162,000 jobs in August, substantially above economists' expectations of 56,000, according to Reuters. The stronger-than-anticipated labour-market reading has increased bets that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates at its September meeting.

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With the U.S. market reopening after Labor Day, investors will have several critical economic indicators to digest. Inflation data will be particularly important because it could influence expectations surrounding the Fed's interest-rate path.

The first major update will arrive on Thursday, when the U.S. releases its August Producer Price Index (PPI). The wholesale inflation gauge provides information on the prices businesses pay before those costs are potentially passed on to consumers.

On Friday, attention will turn to the August Consumer Price Index (CPI), the more closely followed measure of consumer inflation. The report provides details on price changes across a range of goods, including specific grocery items, furniture and clothing. It also tracks price changes for services, covering areas such as car maintenance, travel and restaurant dining.

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Together, the PPI and CPI reports will provide Wall Street and the Federal Reserve with a clearer indication of where inflation is heading. Inflation remains above 3% and continues to put pressure on both households and businesses.

As markets prepare for the next full trading session, investors will be watching Treasury yields, oil prices, inflation figures and changing expectations for Federal Reserve policy.

Energy prices are another major concern. Rising oil prices linked to the U.S. war with Iran have been adding to inflationary pressures. Shipping activity has also been disrupted in the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20% of the world's oil supply flowed before the war. The disruption has contributed to higher prices for gasoline and shipped goods.

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The Federal Reserve has so far kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged. However, Wall Street expects the central bank to raise rates at least once this year as it continues its efforts to bring inflation under control. The Fed's stated inflation target is 2%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.