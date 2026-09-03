Stock market holiday tomorrow on Janmashtami or not? NSE, BSE open or closed for trading on Friday?

Indian stock market investors will be back in action on Friday, September 04, as the BSE and NSE will remain open for regular trading despite the observance of Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami, also called Gokulashtami, is one of the important festivals as per the Hindu calendar, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

However, the festival is not included in the 2026 stock market holiday calendar for the equity and equity derivatives segments of the BSE and NSE.

As a result, trading in equities and equity derivatives on both the NSE and BSE will continue as per normal market timings. Investors will be able to buy and sell shares and derivatives during the regular trading session, with no changes to the usual market schedule.

In addition, there will be no disruption to either trading or the settlement process on Krishna Janmashtami. This means that both trading activity and the settlement of shares and other eligible transactions will continue as per the normal schedule.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 4, 2026. It is the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. To mark this occasion, devotees of Lord Krishna across the world participate in the 'Dahi Handi' ceremony, sing devotional songs, observe fasting, and take part in midnight festivities and rituals at temples.

Stock market holidays 2026 The next scheduled trading holiday for the Indian stock market will be Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026, according to the NSE's 2026 holiday calendar. Other trading holidays later in the year include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 (Friday): Christmas

Will MCX be open on September 4? Similar to equity trading, trading in both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities on the MCX will continue as normal on September 4. Both the morning and evening trading sessions will remain open for investors.

According to the MCX holiday calendar, trading will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026. On Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, MCX will remain closed for both sessions.

For Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, the commodity market will remain closed for the first session but will open for the evening session. Meanwhile, MCX will remain closed for both sessions on Christmas, December 25, 2026.

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