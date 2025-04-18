Market holiday hangover? Unravelling the mystery of truncated trading weeks
Summary
- Shorter weeks don't necessarily equate to particularly weaker or stronger returns but many seasoned participants use these weeks to trim positions or rebalance their portfolios
US president Donald Trump abruptly suspended reciprocal levies on most countries last week, igniting a jubilant rally across world markets. But not in India, where the local markets stayed closed on 10 April for a public holiday. Social media lit up with memes calling to open the market, which had seen deep losses over the previous six days.